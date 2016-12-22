Dave Ramsey financial class at St. Mary's in Bismarck St. Mary's Parish in Bismarck is hosting Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University class beginning Thursday, Feb. 2. In nine easy-to-follow lessons, you’ll learn how to get out of debt, create a budget, make wise spending decisions, save for the future, and so much more! Classes will meet every Thursday for nine weeks. Child care will be provided. There is a fee of $100 for the class workbook and materials. Register at www.daveramsey.com and click on “Find a Class." For more information, contact Diane at 223-5562.

Fr. Waltz to present talk in Hebron Faith Formation Classes (grades 7 through 12) are all invited to come and listen to Fr. Josh Waltz's presentation entitled “Taking God Seriously” on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT at St. Ann’s Church in Hebron. RSVP to Diane Wanner at 701-878-4658 or 701-260-6876 or e-mail stanns@westriv.com. Adults are also welcome to attend.

A Knight to Remember Mother/Son Event The Diocese of Bismarck will be hosting its first annual Mother/Son Event. This event is entitled “A Knight to Remember.” Join us at the Municipal Country Club as we journey back to the medieval time period. This is a night where mothers, aunts, grandmothers will let the special “knights” (ages 4 and up) in their lives treat them to dinner and dancing. This event is scheduled to take place on the 18th day of March in the year 2017 beginning at 5 o’clock in the evening. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and dancing will follow. Guests are encouraged to dress up in medieval costumes for the event. Register online at bismarckdiocese.com/knight. If you have questions, please contact Tara Brooke at 204-7209.

Director of Counseling - Catholic Charities ND Catholic Charities North Dakota, an accredited social service and licensed child welfare agency, seeks a Director of Counseling. The selected individual will direct and supervise the agency’s counseling program and its program staff. Specific duties include developing, maintaining, and updating program policies, procedures, and statistics, as well as promoting and marketing the Counseling program throughout North Dakota. This position will be a part-time position located in Fargo. Position requires two years of clinical experience, a master’s degree in social work with LICSW licensure in ND or master’s in counseling with LPCC licensure in ND. Must be eligible for insurance reimbursement. Please submit cover letter and resume by December 16, 2016 to Dianne Nechiporenko, Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd. Suite B, Fargo, ND 58104, or email: dnechiporenko@catholiccharitiesnd.org, or fax: 701-356-7993. EEO

Director of Counseling - Catholic Charities ND Catholic Charities North Dakota, an accredited social service and licensed child welfare agency, seeks a Director of Counseling. The selected individual will direct and supervise the agency’s counseling program and its program staff. Specific duties include developing, maintaining, and updating program policies, procedures, and statistics, as well as promoting and marketing the Counseling program throughout North Dakota. This position will be a part-time position located in Fargo. Position requires two years of clinical experience, a master’s degree in social work with LICSW licensure in ND or master’s in counseling with LPCC licensure in ND. Must be eligible for insurance reimbursement. Please submit cover letter and resume by December 16, 2016 to Dianne Nechiporenko, Catholic Charities North Dakota, 5201 Bishops Blvd. Suite B, Fargo, ND 58104, or email: dnechiporenko@catholiccharitiesnd.org, or fax: 701-356-7993. EEO

A life of service by Amanda Evinger Two ordained as permanent deacons.

Women choose life as consecrated virgin by Abbey Nagel Four now live by this vocation in the diocese.

Considering death as a gift by Patti Armstrong Local author releases book on death and dying.

A Soldier’s memories Bishop Ryan student publishes grandfather’s WWII treasures

Is there ever a “good” reason to miss Sunday Mass? by Fr. Jason Signalness The Mass is the source and summit of the Christian life.

Election results illustrate populist revolt by Christopher Dodson Whenever the powers that be get too comfortable with outside powers and what are considered the elite, the people on the prairie react.

Orphans in liquid nitrogen by Fr. Tad Pacholczyk The humanitarian tragedy of hundreds of thousands of embryonic human beings frozen and abandoned in fertility clinics has come to light.

Let us prepare ourselves for the Season of Advent In the Season of Advent, if we sincerely celebrate it as Catholics, shows us just how much Our Father loves us.

Full-time Accountant Position The Diocese of Bismarck has an opening for a full-time, non-exempt accountant. The position will assist the diocesan controller in business and accounting related functions for the offices of Fiscal Management and Properties Administration (finance) for all entities of the Diocese of Bismarck. Requirements include a four-year college degree in accounting, two to four years of experience in accounting related duties and one to three years with accounting software, preferably Great Plains Dynamics. For a full position description & application please contact Denise Jordan at djordan@bismarckdiocese.com and submit application with resume and at least three professional references to same.

Fr. Jacques Philippe coming to Spirit of Life Dec.13-15 Renowned retreat master Fr. Jacques Philippe will be speaking on the topic of mercy at Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan on Tuesday, December 13th through Thursday, December 15th for a parish mission nightly at 7:00 p.m. Come hear Fr. Philippe’s profound words on prayer, freedom, and God. All are welcome to attend. For additional information, please call the parish office at 701-663-1660 or visit www.myspiritoflife.com.

Corpus Christi cantata Dec. 2-3 Everyone’s invited to the Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck for their Christmas Cantata Dec. 2-3. Hear beautiful Christmas songs and the incarnation story of God coming to earth to live among us. The Corpus Christi handbell choir will perform several Christmas selections, followed by the children's choir cantata, and will close with “Let There Be Christmas” by the adult choir, handbell choir, and orchestra. This event is free and open to the public. Performances are 7 p.m. both nights. Call Jennifer Braun at 255-4600 with questions or email Jennifer.Braun@corpuschristibismarck.com.

Festival of Lessons and Carols Dec. 16 Christ the King Church in Mandan is hosting a Festival of Lessons and Carols on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Lessons and Carols is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century. In this service, listen to the song of the O antiphons, and hear readings from Sacred Scripture. Each lesson is followed by a carol or other hymn, and the service ends with a reflection by Fr. Schneider. There will be refreshments afterwards in the gathering space. Everyone is invited.

Advent Parish Mission Dec. 4-6, Church of St. Joseph, Mandan Deacon Ralph Poyo will speak on Communal Life in the Church, The Sacraments, and The Power of Prayer at an Advent Mission at 7 p.m. on Dec. 4-6 at St. Joseph's in Mandan. As founder of New Evangelization Ministries (NEM), Deacon Ralph Poyo seeks to be a useful tool for assisting pastors in training their parish in evangelization. Deacon Ralph is a popular national speaker capable of communicating with a wide variety of audiences. His passionate, humorous, and playful style has captivated adult and teen audiences across the country with the truth of the gospel of Christ. All are welcome!

Marriage encounter weekends The next Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends are Jan. 6-8 in Mandan and Feb. 17-19 in Fargo. Early registration is highly recommended. For more information, visit our website at: ndwwme.org or contact Rob and Angie at 701-347-1998.